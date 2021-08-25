$9.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post $9.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.73 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.53 billion to $42.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $44.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.08 billion to $44.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.80. 268,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,926,622. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $247.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.