AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields Sells 2,810 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AAON stock opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.68.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AAON by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.