AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields Sells 501 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AAON opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
AAON Company Profile
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
