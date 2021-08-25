AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields Sells 501 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AAON opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,027 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AAON by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

