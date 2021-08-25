Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 3,480 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $156.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

