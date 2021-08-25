Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.49. 1,535,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,730. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.07.

