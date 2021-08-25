Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,949,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,335,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,758,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,685,000 after acquiring an additional 169,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 690,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $128.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

