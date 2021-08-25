Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWI. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. 142,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,039. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.