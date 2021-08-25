Abbrea Capital LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,015,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341,341. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

