Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.31. 4,825,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,008. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $324.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.57, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.82.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

