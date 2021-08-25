Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,065,408,000 after buying an additional 348,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $711.20. 12,472,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,197,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $704.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.42, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $671.84. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

