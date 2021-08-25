Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.6% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,775,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.91. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

