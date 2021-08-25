Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 36.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1,923,057.1% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 134,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 134,614 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.6% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 23,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 14.2% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,978,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,110. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.07. The company has a market cap of $190.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.