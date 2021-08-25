AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.40. 5,199,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,693,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.12. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40. The firm has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

