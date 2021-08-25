Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 47500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

