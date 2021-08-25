ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Position Raised by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. 1,075,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,146. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACAD. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

