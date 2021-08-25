Accel Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.