Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Timothy (Tim) Dodd Acquires 21,905 Shares of Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) insider Timothy (Tim) Dodd bought 21,905 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$47,971.95 ($34,265.68).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.36.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Accent Group’s payout ratio is 82.09%.

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, PIVOT, Stylerunner and Podium Sports.

