Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 123,523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $35,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,253 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $185.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.