Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.99. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 1,964 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADAP. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 113.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 37,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

