Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 356.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 23.9% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 233,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $6,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $129.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.68.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

