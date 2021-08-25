Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.10.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.27. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

