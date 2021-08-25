Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 target price on Admiral Group and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.