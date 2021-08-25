Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AAP opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.79. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

