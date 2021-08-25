Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.59.

AAP opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,607 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

