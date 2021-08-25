Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,501 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.94% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24.

