Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 24,129 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $16,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG opened at $191.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.48. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $194.50.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

