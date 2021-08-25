Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 55,661 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $13,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

