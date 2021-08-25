Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $14,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snap-on by 76.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.50.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

