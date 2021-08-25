Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $15.70 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 39,587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

