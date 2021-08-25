Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after buying an additional 897,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,312,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,049,000 after buying an additional 297,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,600,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,159,000 after buying an additional 505,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,194,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,511,000 after buying an additional 167,631 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

NYSE NIO opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.45. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

