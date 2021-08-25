Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,293 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $445.88 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $450.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

