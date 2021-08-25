Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,278 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $1,740,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMO opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.31. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $1.13. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 59.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

