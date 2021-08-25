Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,082 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after acquiring an additional 284,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.