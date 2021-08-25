Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,010,808. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $712.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $646.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

