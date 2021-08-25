Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000.

NYSE:PCK opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

