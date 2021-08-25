Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,165,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,638,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

