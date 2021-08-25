Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,689 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after buying an additional 72,906 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 50.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 843,555 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,307,000 after buying an additional 283,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

