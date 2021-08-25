Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Adyen stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.26.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

