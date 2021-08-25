Aergo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $388.70 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Aergo has a total market cap of $64.34 million and approximately $388.70 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One Aergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aergo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.79 or 0.00781088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00100439 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.