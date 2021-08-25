Aeryus Trading 649.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Aeryus has traded 649.7% higher against the US dollar. Aeryus has a market capitalization of $263,669.63 and approximately $6.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeryus coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeryus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.00394137 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001515 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.06 or 0.00948454 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeryus Coin Profile

Aeryus (AER) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Aeryus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeryus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeryus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.