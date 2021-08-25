Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) and IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Critical Analysis

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) and Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IMV and Aeterna Zentaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV -11,386.18% -99.76% -66.89% Aeterna Zentaris -161.21% -15.42% -9.85%

11.2% of IMV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

IMV has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IMV and Aeterna Zentaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV 0 3 1 0 2.25 Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMV currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 72.26%. Given IMV’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IMV is more favorable than Aeterna Zentaris.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMV and Aeterna Zentaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV $220,000.00 623.08 -$26.02 million ($0.43) -3.88 Aeterna Zentaris $3.65 million 22.83 -$5.12 million N/A N/A

Aeterna Zentaris has higher revenue and earnings than IMV.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris beats IMV on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMV

IMV Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma. It is also developing DPX-COVID-19, a second-generation vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus strain A, as well as DPX-SurMAGE for the treatment of bladder cancer and DPX-BRAF to treat melanoma patients. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications. The company markets macimorelin under the Macrilen name. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a license agreement with Julius-Maximilians-University Wuerzburg for the development of an oral prophylactic bacterial vaccine against COVID-19 disease; development, manufacture, and commercialization of targeted immunosuppressive therapeutic proteins for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. It also has a license agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. and Novo Nordisk Biopharm Limited for the development and commercialization of macimorelin in the United States and Canada, as well as The University of Sheffield, United Kingdom for the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptides for the treatment of primary hypoparathyroidism. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

