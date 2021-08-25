Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

A stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.74. 25,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.77.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock worth $7,994,954.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

