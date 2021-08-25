AIA Group Ltd Acquires New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Cintas by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $390.90 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $307.65 and a 52-week high of $396.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

