AIA Group Ltd Buys Shares of 5,209 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,457 shares of company stock worth $6,899,810 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

