AIA Group Ltd Has $327,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 33.2% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,233.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,189.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.