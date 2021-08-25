AIA Group Ltd Invests $306,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,332,000 after acquiring an additional 69,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.05. The stock has a market cap of $252.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

