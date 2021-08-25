AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $182.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

