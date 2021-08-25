AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 463 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $568.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

