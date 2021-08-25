Akropolis Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.67 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $115.31 million and $22.67 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.51 or 0.00788251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00101800 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.