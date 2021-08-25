Alan Hoops Sells 5,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Alan Hoops sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CorVel stock opened at $155.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $163.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CorVel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

