Alan Hoops Sells 5,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Alan Hoops sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CorVel stock opened at $155.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $163.00.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.
About CorVel
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.